Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 515,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.1 days.

OTCMKTS LIOPF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Lion has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.