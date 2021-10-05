Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lion Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lion Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Lion Group by 115.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGHL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

