Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.03. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 344,934 shares traded.

LPCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The company has a market cap of $91.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lipocine by 2,482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.