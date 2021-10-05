Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $13.13 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $9,208.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,025.89 or 0.99819206 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,692,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

