Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.98

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 29934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.97.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barbara Oil Co. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

