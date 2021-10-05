LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 344.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 46,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 192.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 434,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 285,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

