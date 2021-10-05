$LONDON Price Hits $0.0388 (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, $LONDON has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $29,063.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get $LONDON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.