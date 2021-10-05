Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.88. 216,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,073. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.16% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $380,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

