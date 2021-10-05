Loop Capital Increases SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $165.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,985. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

