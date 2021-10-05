Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,648. Crown has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Crown by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

