Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Nexus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 2,817,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,252,000 after purchasing an additional 185,937 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 40,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & Company now owns 121,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

