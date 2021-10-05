Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.
Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Nexus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 2,817,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,252,000 after purchasing an additional 185,937 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 40,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & Company now owns 121,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
