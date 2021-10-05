Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 378,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 39,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 253,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Penn Investors Trust Co. PA boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Penn Investors Trust Co. PA now owns 46,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

