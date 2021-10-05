Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,205. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.82. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.