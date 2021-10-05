LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,550. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

