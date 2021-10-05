Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.86

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 6610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

