Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Head-To-Head Survey

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lufax and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 122.65%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.20 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.49 Bit Digital $21.07 million 24.79 -$1.91 million $0.07 135.71

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufax beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

