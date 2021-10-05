Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Raised by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,038. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.71 and a 200 day moving average of $361.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

