Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

LUNMF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,512. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

