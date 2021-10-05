Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.

LUN stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.02. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

