LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

