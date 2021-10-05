LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.