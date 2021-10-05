Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Lowered to C$128.00 at CIBC

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$142.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Magna International from C$92.00 to C$83.00 and set a “market perfom” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MG stock traded up C$1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$99.18. 221,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.09. The company has a market cap of C$29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$64.97 and a 12 month high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 11.1000006 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.