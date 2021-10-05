Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MLRYY remained flat at $$19.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mail.ru Group has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

