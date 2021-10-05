Main Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Main Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 2.3% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,606. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.