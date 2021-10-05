Main Management LLC Has $27.44 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Main Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,404 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51.

