MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.