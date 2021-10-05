Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) & Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Critical Review

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mallinckrodt and Generex Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.93, indicating that its share price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Generex Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million N/A N/A Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 8.81 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

Generex Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -8.49% 22.81% 2.29% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13%

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats Generex Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

