Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,150 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 10.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.48% of American Electric Power worth $202,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.21. 22,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

