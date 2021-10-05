MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $0.95

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $48.45 million and approximately $330,371.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAPS has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006647 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00012835 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,885,557 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

