Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 647,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Marathon Oil worth $205,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after buying an additional 2,047,090 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

