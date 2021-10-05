Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 4.2%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 197,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,685,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 66.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 364,994 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 139,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

