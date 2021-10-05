Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

V.F. stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

