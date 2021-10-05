Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 1,209,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 23.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 922,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,492,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

