Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post $21.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the highest is $21.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63.

