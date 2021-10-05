Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Shares of MRL stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 530.20 ($6.93) and a one year high of GBX 929 ($12.14). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 827.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 807.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £713.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.42.

In other news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

