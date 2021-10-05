Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.
Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. 1,744,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,076.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,978,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,626,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marriott International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,197,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
