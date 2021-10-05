Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. 1,744,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,076.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,978,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,626,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marriott International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,197,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

