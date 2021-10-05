Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $27,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $348.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $391.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

