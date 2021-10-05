Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.30% of Masco worth $189,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

