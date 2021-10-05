Mask Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $187.74 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $323.52 million and approximately $187.74 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $11.11 or 0.00021462 BTC on major exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00251915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00112359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

