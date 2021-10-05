Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.98

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 2436067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.