Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 367,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,231,977 shares.The stock last traded at $80.73 and had previously closed at $80.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 226,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.