Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.31. 314,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.19. The stock has a market cap of $931.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $931,152,856 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

