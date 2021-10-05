Mather Group LLC. Has $11.39 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $244.73. 31,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

