Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,898 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. 42,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,938. The company has a market cap of $339.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

