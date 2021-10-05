Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.28

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several brokerages have commented on MMX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

The firm has a market cap of $615.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

