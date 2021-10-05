MAX Exchange Token Hits Market Cap of $729,005.17 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $729,005.17 and $80,853.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,059.46 or 0.99993886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00353613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00626163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00250974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055551 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

