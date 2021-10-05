Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $567.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

