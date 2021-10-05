Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 1,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 716,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $546.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.