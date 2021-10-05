MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Steven G. Litchfield Purchases 7,922 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,320 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.85 per share, with a total value of $124,932.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 555,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

