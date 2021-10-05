MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $434.13. 130,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

